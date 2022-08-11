Exclusions Underway For MNE Seat

Moresby North-East is in Exclusion 68, taking the lead as of today, 11th of August is:

1. Andapanga Baliawe (IND) - 14,879 votes.

2. John Kaupa (PANGU Pati) - 12,865 votes.

3. Peter Dominic (APP) - 9,837 votes

4. Diane Unagi (ULP) - 9,698 votes

5. Labi Amaiu (NAP) - 8,644 votes

The officials are now distributing exclusion 68 - Andrew Mald.

Meanwhile, the NCD Regional seat is on the last counts. Ballot boxes were removed from the container to proceed counting.

About 15 ballot boxes from North West Ward 11, were removed with three for query.

Once NCD Regional boxes are counted, counting will proceed for the boxes queried.

This is the Top 5 for NCD Provincial:

1. Powes Parkop (SDP) - 27,798 votes.

2. Andy Bawa (IND) - 23,388 Votes

3. Michael Kandiu (MA) - 15,117 votes

4. Wari Vele (PLP) - 14,969 Votes

5. Paul Kanera Hitamoore (PRP) - 9,701 votes.