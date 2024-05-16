Judges reappointed

This was announced by the Minister for Justice and Attorney General Pila Niningi in a media conference on Thursday, May 16th in Port Moresby.

Niningi said the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) reappointed the judges through a meeting yesterday.

The judges are, Sir Kina Bona, reappointed for a term of two years, Teresa Berrigan, reappointed for a term of three years, Lawrence Kangwia, reappointed for a term of 10 years, Peter Chanel Toliken, reappointed for a term of 10 years, Iova Geita, reappointed for a term of three years and Derek Richard Hartshorn, reappointed for a term of three years.

While the acting judges, Pauline Bre and Anthony Kupmain’s terms were extended for 12 months.

Niningi said the judges were reappointed and their terms were extended due to their performance.

“We were satisfied with their performance and also they were physically fit to extend their service to the independent state of Papua New Guinea,” he said

Niningi reminded the judges that their reappointment comes with expectation and that is for them to uphold ethical conduct when discharging their duties.

He said the judges will be exercising their duty for the first six months and after the six months, they are required to submit their judgment to the Chief Justice. If they fail to submit their judgment, the JLSC will deal with their matter.

The JLSC will implement and urge the judges to apply discipline when exercising their duty in the courthouse.

The reappointments bring the total number of judges in Papua New Guinea to 43.

The Minister added that plans are underway to appoint additional judges to reach the maximum number of 60 judges, and further extend the number of judges to 200 but it depends on funding.