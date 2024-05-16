Legal action an option: Chamber

Senior Vice President of the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy, Richard Kassman, clearly articulated their stance in yesterday’s stakeholder consultation on the National Gold Corporation Bill.

The PNG mining industry has no objection to a new gold refinery being built. This was the general consensus expressed during Wednesday’s consultation.

The chamber, however, is of the view that a refinery can be built without the need to create special new laws or under an environment of a regulated gold monopoly.

Compounded with the lack of consultation with stakeholders, and no visibility on a second project agreement bill, Kassman stressed that they will protect their business.

“And where we see, for example, that the bill will impede our ability to continue with existing gold contracts, then I’m sure you will appreciate that we have to take legal action and contemplate,” Kassman stated.

“It’s not personal – and I appreciate the Prime Minister saying it’s not personal as well. We have to protect our businesses.

“So, as a mine, we’ve set up the mine – Lihir, Hidden Valley, Porgera, Ok Tedi – financed the mine and hinged upon that is the contracts we have in place. So, where we feel that – we are concerned that – the bill will impinge on that ability – and override and overrule that ability, then Minister, I’m not being overly dramatic, I’m not threatening the Government of Papua New Guinea, that as a business, I have to protect my existing contracts. And I have to appeal to my Prime Minister, Cabinet and Members of Parliament, that that is a consequence.”

On the other hand, all stakeholders have applauded the Prime Minister’s assurance that more consultations will be conducted.

Prime Minister James Marape has also invited stakeholders to dissect the bill, which he described as “omnibus”, meaning a proposed law that covers a number of diverse areas. According to the Chamber of Resources and Energy, the gold bill overrides 26 important laws, including the Central Banking Act 2000, Customs Act, Civil Aviation Act 2000, and Firearms Act.