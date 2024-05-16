Lift on bech-de-mer ban expected

Prime Minister James Marape says he has instructed Fisheries Minister Jelta Wong to uplift the ban, he said the national government will be working closely with the provincial government to ensure the harvest is carried out sustainably when the ban is lifted.

“We want locals to be participating in this sort of industry and not fly in fly out operators,” said PM Marape.

Furthermore, Milne Bay Governor Gordon Wesley emphasized, “My people from the three districts of Samarai-Murua, Kiriwina-Goodenough, and Esa’ala, depend on money they get from the sale of bech-de-mer and for their livelihood.

“The closure of harvesting of this marine product has made a negative impact on these people to generate money to meet their daily basics as well to pay for school fees and medical bills and so forth.

“I call upon the minister (Jelta Wong) to ensure that the NFA (National Fisheries Authority) opens the harvesting of bech- de-mer in the Milne Bay Province. This will help my people in a very big way of their sustenance of their livelihood especially the youth as this will get them away from engaging in negative practices and engaged in meaningful and gainful activities and be good citizens in their communities.”

In March, NFA Managing Director Justin Ilakini at a workshop that facilitated discussions on developing the non-tuna sector commented, “So for these many years. We’ve been having boom and bust in terms of the bech-de-mer fishery.

“We open the fishery. We shut the fishery. We open the fishery. We shut the fishery. I don’t think business will grow in such an environment where we continue to close the fishery.”

However, Ilakini went on to announce that the NFA has management plans in place to regulate the commercial fisheries in the country.

“We realized that to expand the productive capacity of this sector, things will have to change. We cannot continue to do the same things and expect different results. So in the last two years, we started this journey of transformational reform in the sector.”

Ilakini emphasized that the NFA is modernizing the fisheries management plan by doing two things, undertaking structural reforms and legislative changes.

Furthermore, in March, the NFA Board together with MD Ilakini visited the Mari Gold Facility in Kimbe, West New Britain Province and traveled up the northern shoreline of the province visiting bech-de-mer hatcheries in which it is reported that the bech-de-mer had a survival rate of sixty percent.

He said, “What does that mean for the future of beche-de-mer fishery in Papua New Guinea?

“It’s very promising for our people now to go into that activity where they don’t need to depend and put pressure on the wild stocks anymore. We can start to commercialize a fishery that is prone to boom and bust cycles, so the future of a fishery that most of our people depend on looks very bright.

“Though we have closed it for the last four years because we want to see alternative options and initiatives that can help us to come up with better options for our people where we should not open a fishery just to close it in 6 months.”

Ilakini noted that the bech-de-mer fishery alone had the greatest impact on the lives of our coastal communities when the fishery was not banned, alleging almost K40 million that went directly into the pockets of those who participated.

With the Prime Minister’s latest announcement, the Fisheries Ministry and the National Fisheries Authority have the task of ensuring sustainability of this fishery once the ban is lifted.