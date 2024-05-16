Samarai-Murua acquits 2020-2023 reports

Samarai-Murua Member and Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Isi Henry Leonard apologized for the timing of the submission of the acquittals due to unforeseen circumstances that caused acquittal compilation to fall behind schedule. This was due to the alignment priorities of the former district administration.

MP Leonard said, “The (district) administration wasn’t in order.”

To bring back order into the district administration, in late 2023, a new Chief Executive Officer and District Administrator, Garo Bala and District Finance Manager Sosola Wame were appointed to office, replacing their predecessors and fully committing to preparing the acquittals for submission.

The reports presented on Wednesday reflected DSIP funds expended as per DDA Budget Resolutions. Bulk of the funds were disbursed in 2020, 2021, and 2023, as 2022 was an election year and not much implementation of Service Improvement Programs had been carried out.

MP Leonard said, “I am truly grateful that we (District) are now compliant.”

Leonard added that the district prioritized the education and development of human capital through its tuition fee assistance program that catered for hundred percent of a student’s fees.

“The reason being that my people do not have the capacity in terms of cash, income earning opportunity. Since we are from a maritime district and we’ve been isolated from the rest of the country, our people have very minimal opportunities where they can source or find employment for them to earn cash income. So, school fee is a major challenge,” emphasized MP Leonard.

Other priority areas included health, infrastructure, and law and order challenges, especially relating to sea piracy. The Member said the district often has to provide the Milne Bay provincial police with resources for them to assist the district to combat law and order issues and sea piracy in the district.

In receiving the reports, DIRD Secretary, Ahi Vaki acknowledged the unique challenges that the district faces in terms of its geography and meager funding resources but emphasized that, “Timely manner of submitting these acquittals is very important.”

Meantime, the district’s 5-year development plan will be launched in June. This plan is aligned to the national government’s Medium Term Development Plan VI.

MP Leonard says moving forward, the district will aim to be the first to present its 2024 acquittals come next year.