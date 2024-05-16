Magistrate reinstates bail

Magistrate Albert Daniels set aside defendant Elizah Ipu’s K5,000 bail after he failed to appear in Court.

Ipu made a verbal application to the Court saying that because he is a first-time offender he was not familiar with the Court process, which led to his absence in Court.

He told the Court that he did appear for his court dates but was not properly supervised.

Daniels asked him to state the exact time and date he appeared in court but he said he forgot.

Because he forgot the time and date, Daniels set aside his bail, and the defendant was taken back into custody.

Daniels said should he be kept in custody, he will remember his court dates.

However, Daniels reinstated his bail, after he properly apologized to the court for wasting the court's time.

Daniels then arraigned the defendant and explained his charges.

After citing the police hand-up brief issued by the Police Prosecutor, the Magistrate found that there was sufficient evidence and committed the defendant to stand trial at the National Court on May 27, 2024, for the charge of one count of attempt to kill under Section 304 of the Criminal Code.