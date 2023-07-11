Tkatchenko fed up of Koki Crime

He said the new police station that will cater for Police officers every day will acquire more opportunists to be captured in that area and allow a more free and safe environment for citizens.

Tkatchenko said for many years opportunities were given to the people to become productive and positive change in the society. He said the change in Boroko Precinct should be done in Koki as well.

“Fifty-six opportunists were arrested over the last week, more are to come. I do not want to see you in the cell block, I want to see you be a productive part of Port Moresby South using our markets that we provide for you. Going to school through the TVET Programs and education programs that we provide for you. With a lot of SME Chances with Women and Youth groups and individuals through Moresby South to enhance and empower you.

“I think the Moresby South District Office, we have done more than enough to assist you over the last 11 years.”

“So those opportunists around the illegal settlements and go home because we are all fed up of the continued crime being held every day,” stated Tkatchenko.