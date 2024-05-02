PNG Media mourns sports journo

PTJ as commonly known succumbed to ongoing health complications, passing on in the early hours of Tuesday, April 30 at the Port Moresby General Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Late Taumik Jnr recently turned 50, was the Executive Producer of NBC Sports. He was outstanding in his work as a dedicated Sports journalist covering all sports, because of his dedication PTJ was honoured three times in the SP Sports Awards (Sports Media of the Year).

His coverage of sports was always fair and extensive from indoor to outdoor sports such as swimming and game fishing. Paul’s last trip was to Manus for the Chauka Kamala Game Fishing competition last November where he spent almost two weeks in Lorengau.

NBC Managing Director Kora Nou when expressing great sadness said late PTJ was not only a Sports Reporter but was also used extensively within the newsroom to present live news when they were down on manpower.

“It epitomizes his commitment and the energy he brings to his work ethic. It is a huge loss to NBC and PNG media and his family.

“Paul had ongoing health issues for some time and on several occasions was asked to consider early retirement but instead, Paul was dutifully steadfast in his work until his untimely passing. ‘It’s certainly a sad day for NBC, we have lost a very dedicated not only sports reporter but as you would know Paul doubled up when there was a need in the newsroom so as much as he was known in the sporting circles,” Nou stated.

Despite his medical condition, PTJ remained faithful to his job until his last breath.