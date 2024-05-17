Siwi defends Pukpuks selection

President of PNG Rugby Union, Paul Siwi in defense claimed that players were selected on merit and for the good of the national team.

Siwi said the PNG Pukpuks has all its top 30 players in the camp. He said the players were selected on merit and players who failed to make the team were because of poor discipline.

“They (players) were in a camp and were ill disciplined so the disciplinary action was to deny them.”

He further said the players who didn’t make the squad are still in the camp. They also have a development team in camp. Hence, this trip is about inducting new players into the elite competition.

He said, “at some point, new players have to be blooded in as no one owns the Pukpuks jersey… it’s on the market every time.”

Siwi added that even if the Pukpuks win the series or finish in the top four, it would still mean nothing because they have lost the last two series. Hence, this is the best opportunity to give the new boys the opportunity to get the experience as the team prepares for future events.

Siwi also responded to questions regarding the omission of players from the Black Orchids Rugby 7s Club from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville who have been playing well in the national Sevens tournaments – recently winning Sports Tok Sevens Tournament in Port Moresby.

Siwi said PNG Rugby Union selected four players from the AROB Black Orchids but they were not allowed to travel to Port Moresby to join the camp.

“We selected four Black Orchid players, two to join the national team and two to join the development team, but the Black Orchid management did not release the boys to join the PNG team, thus denying good players. Our door was open like all players and all unions.

“The Orchids did not want their players to play for PNG Pukpuks. Their management denied their participation only for reasons known to themselves,” said Siwi.

He also dispelled the rumour of favoritism in selecting players from New Britain Provinces. He said all the players selected are from different Rugby Union 7s clubs and there was no favoritism in selection.

The World Challenger 7s Series i scheduled to be played from the 17th – 19th May 2024 in Germany.