PNG Producer Finalist in ISSA Awards

This milestone marks the first time a sound engineer and producer from Papua New Guinea has achieved such recognition.

The ISSA Awards celebrate independent singer-songwriters from around the world, providing a significant platform for artists, bands, and producers.

'Toxicmahn' has garnered acclaim for his exceptional work with prominent PNG artists like Anslom and Jokema, establishing a stellar reputation both domestically and internationally. His commitment to excellence in sound engineering has distinguished him in the industry.

Emmanuel ‘Toxicmahn’ Muganaua will compete for the title of "International Sound Engineer of the Year" at the ISSA Awards ceremony in Atlanta this August.

His nomination is a testament to his outstanding contributions and passion for sound engineering.

Adding to the evening's excitement, Anslom and his band will deliver a live performance at the event.

The band expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Muganaua, celebrating his remarkable achievement and wishing him success at the ISSA Awards.

"His talent and dedication have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the music world, and we are thrilled to see him receive this well-deserved recognition," Anslom Nakikus and his band stated.