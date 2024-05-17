Tiaba Abattoir to supply Port Moresby

According to the Livestock Development Corporation, the abattoir is expected to be completed in a months’ time.

Cattle from the Launakalana estate in Rigo District will be brought there to be processed for the local beef market.

According to ScienceDirect, Abattoirs have an important role in the surveillance, control, and eradication of diseases of animal health importance, as well as control, reduction, and prevention of foodborne hazards of public health importance.

LDC is spending roughly K2 million on the Tiaba Abattoir at 12 Mile on the outskirts of Port Moresby city. The work of the Tiaba abattoir began in October 2023, due to the eviction of illegal settlers, work has slowed down. However, LDC Managing Director, Terry Koim said all hands on deck should get the work done quicker.

“We will be shortly moving the cattle over here, those that we want to slaughter. We are putting up the fence, the stockyard for the cattle to come here and send them through the abattoir.”

The abattoir covers 35 hectares of land just enough to cater for the cattle from the Launakalana estate, which caters to more than 500 cattle. The property will be seeing a general redevelopment, proper fencing, renovations of rundown staff houses (near completion), and other minor works around the property.

“It will take probably another month or so before we can bring the cattle to be slaughtered for the customers in Port Moresby. Beef right now in Port Moresby is very expensive so we would like to make beef cheaper to the average Papua New Guinean.”

Koim shared that the abattoir is in line with the Government’s vision under the Medium-Term Development 4.

Meantime, work has progressed on other LDC sites including the Erap ranch in Morobe and Wariman in East Sepik province.