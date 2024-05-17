10 students to train in NZ

This training is to help develop PNG's livestock industry.

Earlier this year the application was open and the response was overwhelming.

Amongst 140 plus applications, only 10 were selected to undergo industrial training; a partnership program being implemented by the Livestock Development Corporation and PNG-owned Dairy and Beef Cattle Farming Consultancy based in New Zealand.

LDC Managing Director Terry Koim, emphasized that the selected students are currently sorting out travel documents, once they are completed they should be able to travel, hopefully in a month’s time.

“We will be sending 10 students every quarter to New Zealand farms. They will go and work there after they are trained at the New Zealand National Training Academy. Three weeks ago, I was called by the New Zealand Commission to PNG, I went to the embassy and had a chat with the High Commissioner and they were very excited about this.”

The program duration is three months of intensive industrial training at New Zealand NTA and 1-year job placement in selected livestock farms across New Zealand, which is optional.

“The reason why we are doing this is because of capacity building. The livestock industry has been in a run-down state, in order for us to revive it and make it sustainable, you need the right people in the industry to run the organization and the industry. We can have infrastructure, policies, and many government directives, but if you don’t have the right people in the business it’s a lost cost.”

Koim said the rest of the successful applicants will be sent for training in the next quarter, after the first batch returns/