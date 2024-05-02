Polye visits Queensland University

The recent visitation was engaged in discussions with the Minister for Education, Lucas Dekena and the UQ Community. Among the distinguished attendees was Ian Kemish, former Australian High Commissioner to PNG and Adjunct Professor of History at UQ, adding a significant diplomatic dimension to the gathering.

The meet underscored the longstanding educational collaboration between Australia and PNG. It reaffirms the commitment to mutual learning and cooperation in higher education and research. Such initiatives not only strengthen bilateral relations but also contribute to the development of human capital and expertise crucial for the advancement of both nations.

During the visitation, the Ministers were able to interact with fellow Papua New Guineans studying across various disciplines at UQ. Students shared their firsthand experiences of living and studying in Australia. Their narratives provided valuable insights into the cultural and academic exchange between the two countries.

As the partnership continues, it is anticipated that such engagements will pave the way for further collaboration and shared progress in the realms of education and beyond.