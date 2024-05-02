Bush Wara squatters given second warning

This comes as the second warning from the police and the squatters have been given up until July 10 to move out.

Police officers have reminded the squatters that since the court order was issued on April 9, 2024, the settlers were given a grace period of 120 days which will end on July 10.

Acting Commander of National Capital District and Central Provinces Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Guinness confirmed that the police officers are only performing their constitutional duties to execute the court order by way of raising awareness of the squatters. He said police and the sheriff officers will be implementing the eviction orders which they had already started.

“It is a court order and we will continue to raise awareness to inform the people to voluntarily vacate the land.

“We don’t want to see people trying to remove things when the machines are in for eviction starting July 11. NSL had given them a 120-day grace period and the days are counting down they now have less than 70 days to vacate the land, “Guinness said.

He said the police officers who were doing the awareness are only doing their job by reminding the public that they have these number of days remaining.

Guinness said the best approach they can take is to increase awareness. He also warned the public who are purchasing land to settle in the city must do background research on the land they want to purchase before they make payment and spend money on developing the land.

ACP Guinness added that the office of the commander NCD/Central who is responsible for eviction matters in the command had also been dealing with cases of evicting people who settle in other people`s land illegally through court orders.

He said the office of the commander only facilitates eviction activities when court orders are provided for police to assist in eviction.