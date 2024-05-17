Hunters Lau comfortable with pairing

Having played in the halves together before, Lau believes they will jell well together in the playmaking department for the Hunters as they hunt for a third straight win in the 2024 competition.

Lau along with Mavoko orchestrated a massive triumph against Townville Blackhawks in Round 8 of the competition, leading the side to a comprehensive 52 – 16 win in Townsville.

During the match, Mavoko copped a heavy head knock and was sidelined for the match against Northern Pride last weekend where Finley Glare stepped in and did the job helping the side to victory.

Mavoko who has completed his 11-day head injury assessment (HIA) protocol will return straight into the starting side pushing Glare to the bench. He is expected to carry on from where he left and Lau finds no problem in partnering him in the halves.

“We (Glare) played well. I think we played together in the Digicel Cup before so when he came in for Mavoko, he fitted in well. I also played a couple of games with Jamie last year so I have no problem playing with him,” Lau said.

As much as he is confident in playing alongside Mavoko in the halves, Lau also holds confidence in the attacking and defensive structure of the team. He admitted the team may have not executed them right in many occasions but when they stick to it, it works for the team.

“At the beginning of the season, we didn’t start well. But as the season progressed, we started building combinations on both left and right edges. The structure is in place so we stick to the process, especially in attacks, it worked for us.

“A few times we went off a bit in our attacks, we make errors but when we remind ourselves on the process and structure, we play and return to it, it works for us.”

The SP PNG Hunters haven’t had a stable halves pairing since the tenure of Boas brothers (Ase and Watson) and are yet to find one but it seems like Paul Aiton has settled with Lau and Mavoko as first-choice halves for this year.

Meanwhile, the SP PNG Hunters is anticipating three straight wins for the first time this season when they take on the visiting Ipswich Jets on Saturday, 18 May 2024, at the Santos National Football Stadium.