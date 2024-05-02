Total power outage in city

Some parts of the city, like Boundary Road, experienced power outage at 1pm yesterday, while others had blackout later in the evening.

After 9am today, PNG Power Ltd advised that customers in the Ramu Grid and surrounding areas experienced outage at 8.51pm due to a known fault.

The Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry was told that the transmission line between Munum and Taraka is faulty.

“Munum power station can’t supply Lae.”

There has been no confirmation as to when power will be restored.

Lae is not the only area affected. There is also total power outage in Madang, Gusap/Erap and Yonki (Eastern Highlands) to Kudjip in Jiwaka Province.

Residents in Goroka reported that their power went off at around 8.15pm yesterday, and is yet to be restored.

“Paunda hydro generation is catering for Mt Hagen Dobel Feeder 3 whilst Dobel (1,2 and 4) are on load shedding to balance the energy load,” reported PPL.

“Wabag has supply restored.”