O’Neill Declared

O’Neill polled 37,501 reaching the absolute majority to be declared.

When giving his victory speech, O’Neill thanked God for the win and the continuous deliberation during the elections in the province.

He also thanked the Returning Officer, Ronald Rambu and his team for a job well done in facilitating the polling and counting in the district. The sitting member also commended security personnel for their tireless effort during the elections.

His declaration was witnessed by former Ialibu Pangia MP, Roy Yaki, Philemon Embel and other leaders.

He said Southern Highlands Province deserves good leaders because they are hardworking and peace loving people.

“That’s the wish that we all want with the outcome of this elections to come’ he added.