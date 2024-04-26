Alisa's Miracle

Complaining of stomach pains that morning, Alisa paid a visit to the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) on site at Herd Base.

Upon her examination, the SMO discovered that she had carried to term, her water had broken and was about to go into labour. Within a few hours, a plan was set in motion to medivac her to Port Moresby.

As the clinic on site is not equipped to handle deliveries, the SMO organised her safe and successful medivac to Port Moresby.

She arrived at around 2pm, accompanied by an ISOS team, who liaised with the Pacific International Hospital team and arranged for a Caesarean section operation for Alisa that same day.

When sharing her story, she recalled how shocked she was to learn that she was pregnant as she showed no obvious signs. It was also her first pregnancy, and she simply had no way of knowing.

“I am very happy with the assistance Total and the other TEP employees in emergencies, gave in helping me,” she says.

Originally from Wabo, in Kikori District, Gulf Province, once Alisa and her healthy new born had rested for two weeks, TotalEnergies facilitated her trip back home to Wabo on March 23.

In 2019, Alisa became the first female cadet to be sponsored under the TotalEnergies Marine Cadet training program at the Port Moresby Maritime Training College.

Graduating in 2020, she was one of the few from her batch, fortunate enough to secure on-the-job training with TWL Logistics in 2021 and has been with them since. Her baby is now fondly referred to as the first Papua LNG baby on site.