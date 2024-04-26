Too good by half: Walker supreme as Roosters rout Dragons

Led by a superb kicking display from Sam Walker, the Roosters made it five wins in their past seven ANZAC Day clashes against the Dragons to send an ominous warning to their premiership rivals.

A horror start for the Dragons with Moses Suli forced out of the game in the opening minute after clashing heads with a rampaging Jared Waerea-Hargreaves on kick-off return.

Six minutes in and the Dragons had the game's opening try when Zac Lomax put Tyrell Sloan away down the right with a clever flick pass and the No.1 put a chip over the top of the oncoming defence.

The bounce was a poor one for the Dragons but Ben Hunt was on hand to gather the ball and pass to Jack Bird who sent it on to Jaydn Su'A for a try. Lomax converted for a 6-0 lead.

The Roosters needed just five minutes to hit back when Dom Young finished off some slick hands from James Tedesco to burst through a desperation Kyle Flanagan tackle and touch down. Walker's conversion levelled the scores.

Come the 17th minute and a poor offload by Lomax just 15 metres from his own line was spilled by Hunt and Michael Jennings scooped up the loose ball and found Angus Crichton for the Roosters' second try.

A strong run by Nat Butcher in the 27th minute put the Roosters on the front foot and Walker came up with a neat chip over the top for Joseph Manu to follow through and score. Walker added the extra two points to make it 18-6.

Walker continued to torment the Dragons with his kicking game and was awarded a penalty try in the 33rd minute after he chipped over the top and was prevented from getting to the ball by a professional foul from Fa'amanu Brown.

Nat Butcher had a try of his own in the closing moments of the half when Manu flew high to tap back a bomb and the back-rower stepped past Sloan to make it five tries in 25 minutes for the Roosters.

Trailing 30-6 at the break the Dragons struck first through Jack de Belin in the 51st minute before Luke Keary scored from close range to restore the 24-point margin for the Roosters.

Another high ball hoisted by the Roosters and spilled by the Dragons in the 60th minute resulted in a second try for Manu as the score blew out to 42-12.

Tedesco was next to join the party after Connor Watson found space out of dummy half and picked up Crichton who then delivered the ball to the skipper who raced away for the 125th try of his career.

The Dragons continued to hang tough and were rewarded with a try to Tom Eisenhuth after Manu had put down a Hunt kick but Walker again stamped his class in the 72nd minute when he set up another try by foot for Nat Butcher.

The final try of the day went to Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii as the Roosters put the icing on a stunning ANZAC Day statement in front of 40,727 fans.

Click here to read original article

Story by NRL.com