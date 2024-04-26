U.S, PNG Enhance Defense Cooperation

U.S. Ambassador Ann Marie Yastishock and Papua New Guinea’s Minister for Defence Dr. Billy Joseph presided over a crucial bilateral coordination meeting, on 23 April, at the U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby.

The meeting brought together defence leaders from both nations and representatives across various Papua New Guinean ministries, agencies, and state enterprises to discuss the impacts and improvements since the DCA’s inception eight months ago.

Topics included the accomplishments under the agreement, the benefits observed by Papua New Guinea, and strategies for enhancing future defence cooperation.

Key outcomes from the discussions include setting a follow-up meeting in June to refine procedures for implementing future defence engagements.

These enhancements aim to bolster bilateral and multilateral defence efforts and improve the United States' capacity to respond to emergencies, including humanitarian aid and disaster relief scenarios.

The DCA underscores decades of defence relations between the two countries, aiming to modernize their security partnership, bolster the capabilities of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and further U.S. goals of promoting security, stability, and prosperity in the region.