 

EU Funds Aid for PNG Disasters

09:15, April 26, 2024
The European Union, via the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), has allocated €200,000, which is about PGK 807,000 to assist victims of recent natural disasters in Papua New Guinea.

The aid targets the East Sepik and Highlands provinces, regions severely impacted by these natural disasters.

This funding, distributed through the International Organization for Migration, will focus on providing displaced individuals with shelter materials, solar lights, sleeping mats, and kitchen utensils. 

Additionally, efforts will be made to ensure access to clean drinking water and essential hygiene products, including sanitary pads and toothpaste.

EU Ambassador to PNG, Jacques Fradin, highlighted the union's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities in these devastated areas, emphasizing the EU's solidarity with those affected by the catastrophic events.

