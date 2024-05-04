K15 Million for National Rugby League

KMHL's sponsorship of K3 million per year for the next 5 years (2024 - 2028) will support both the NRLC men and women competition operational and management costs and will also go towards the inaugural National women's competition slated to begin in July.

Chairman for KMHL, Dr. I'll Temu, said Kumul Minerals is happy to partner with PNG’s national Sport through a competition that supports and empowers both men and women.

“We are excited to partner with PNGRFL for the first time as it continues to build the domestic competition, and now with the introduction of a National Women’s Competition, this provides a great opportunity for our women and girls, and augurs well for an international pathway.”

The NRLC is the Competition that runs Digicel ExxonMobil Cup and this year, for the first time, will run the women's competition.

The initial women's competition will run through six franchises including the Rabaul Gurias, Lae Tigers, Mt. Hagen Eagles, Goroka Lahanis, Port Moresby Vipers, and Central Dabaris.

These franchise clubs were selected following a club audit of 12 existing NRLC franchises in line with the club professionalism pillar of the PNGRFL's NRLC 5 year strategic (2023 - 2027).

The expansion of the competition will be subject to further compliance requirements.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PNGRFL, Stanley Hondina thanked KMHL for the timely partnership and said it would not only support the marquee domestic male competition but also would provide seed funding to begin the National Women’s competition.

“We actually set 2025 to start the National Women’s Competition, but we have managed to bring it in a year earlier due to great corporation with the franchises, among other factors, and this support from KMHL will really assist us.”

Hondina, on behalf of PNGRFL, thanked KMHL for the long-term partnership and promised to acquit the funding on a yearly basis throughout the duration of the partnership.