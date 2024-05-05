Media policy in its final stages

He announced this during World Media Freedom Day celebrations on Thursday at the University of Papua New Guinea.

According to Masiu, the proposed policy aims to have a proactive approach on media professional development for quality content and responsibility through schools of journalism; bridging journalism practice, training and awareness.

“I am pleased to mention that the National Development Policy for PNG is going through final stages of vetting and clearance for approval by cabinet,” said Masiu.

The proposed policy, still in draft stages, has received widespread criticism of its intended purpose, including concerns by watchdog organizations that it is a control mechanism over media freedom.

Minister shared that it will pave the way for a legislation for the establishment of core effective self-regulatory mechanisms at practitioner’s level including mechanisms for establishment of media professionals’ body with their own code of ethics, a complaint receiving body on media issues, and a media arbitration tribunal.

“When the media policy is approved, my department will be coordinating with all key stakeholders, this journalism strand and including our development partners to support the implementation of the policy."

“The Media Policy and the Freedom of Information Policy that is in drafting demonstrates this government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote press freedom and media development in our country,” Masiu added.