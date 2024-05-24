Hunters ready to meet Cutters

Hunters Coach Paul Aiton remains level headed and will not be drawn away from their process and refocus mentality after last week’s tough win against Ipswich Jets.

While there’s a few injury issues in the Hunters camp this week, Aiton remains confident on fielding a strong side to meet Cutters on Sunday in Mackay.

With 5/8 Josh Lau and middle forward Whallan Tau Loi out injured from the Jets game, coach Aiton would be looking to promote Finley Glare to take No. 6 jumper and Weiyah Koi from the extended bench likely to come in for Tau Loi in the back row.

While there’s a bit of injury cloud hanging over four of their key players, Aiton remains positive on their prospect of giving the Cutters a good run for their money this weekend. It’s about going through the process and worrying about themselves at the moment ,rather then worry about the opposition, Aiton stressed.

When giving an update on Central Dabaris wiz-kid and Hunters sensation, Morea Morea Junior, Coach Aiton said he is tracking well and very much in the mix of making his much anticipated return after a few auditions with his local franchise. However at this stage, there’s still question marks on his fitness level especially playing at the Q Cup level, Aiton said.