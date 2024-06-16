Corporates Walk Against Corruption

Hosted by TIPNG, the walk is an annual activity that aims to raise awareness about the impact of corruption and how to reduce corruption in Papua New Guinea.

About 85 corporate teams, 15 civil society organizations, 49 schools, and 28 families participated in the walk.

The walk which began in 2007 was founded by the TIPNG founding director. This year is the 14th walk after a halt due to Covid-19.

According to TIPNG Board Director, Bill Doa Neill, the theme for this year Rise to the Occasion, calls on every Papua New Guinean to take ownership and responsibility for fighting corruption in the country.

“Our theme is not just a nice motor or a catchphrase but it is a call for everyone to fight corruption,” he said.

Neill said Papua New Guinea is going through a challenging time in fighting corruption that is currently restricting citizens from participating in nation-building.

“The struggle of fighting corruption and enduring corruption is made worse by the forces, restricting civil space and the ability for citizens to participate in nation-building,” he said.

Papua New Guineans have been challenged to act with integrity and be accountable for their actions if and when faced with corruption.

Over K200,000 was raised during the Walk. The funds will support the operations of TIPNG to fight corruption in the country.

Meanwhile, individual teams that participated from the four categories received awards for their outstanding performances. They were judged based on the message that they put on their banners.

In the Corporate category, Brian Ball was the winner, in the Civil Society organization category, Business Collation for Women, Kopkop Collage won the school's categories and the Alios family won the family category.