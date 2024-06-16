Leadership Summit Inspires Future Leaders

This annual event, which sold out and filled the theatre, brought together senior secondary students, university students, and corporate leaders.

Key speakers included Believe Global Director and City Mission chief executive officer, Neil Smith and Calvary Global Senior Pastor Dustan Bell.

Under the theme "Purpose-Built," the summit featured sessions aimed at inspiring delegates to discover and pursue their purpose, with a vision to collectively build a brighter future for Papua New Guinea.

A highlight of the summit was the Leadership Panel, where delegates actively engaged with the panelists, discussing key leadership challenges and principles.

The event also provided opportunities for networking during a catered lunch.

The summit also celebrated the graduation of 63 students from the Believe Institute Excellence Program, marking a significant achievement for these future leaders.

Founded in 2020, the Believe Institute aims to transform nations by changing mindsets. Its Future Leaders Program, endorsed by the Education Department, is now part of the National Curriculum and is delivered in 12 schools across three provinces, with plans for national expansion.

The institute also offers university and corporate training programs to develop leaders of all ages and backgrounds.

The Believe Institute views the youth of Papua New Guinea as a tremendous opportunity for positive change and looks forward to future summits.