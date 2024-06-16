Man arrested for sex with minor

According to the Provincial Police Commander, Senior Inspector Joseph Salle, the man was charged under Section 223 of the Criminal Code Act, amended Act 27 of 2002.

PPC Salle said the Central Police arrested the suspect when the incident was reported to Police. He said the incident occurred on April 2nd and May 18, 2024, between 10 pm and 11 pm at Amau village, Abau district.

PPC Salle said the victim reported the incident to her mother who then reported the incident to the police.

According to the mother, her daughter aged 13, was sexually assaulted and penetrated by a named suspect on 10 separate occasions at two different locations at Amau and Sapoa villages. The suspect is believed to be the victim’s uncle (mother’s brother).

“Having sexual intercourse with your blood relative is a crime, according to the PNG Law. And those perpetrators who take advantage of vulnerable people like disabled women and children must be reported and punished through our justice system.

“I take this opportunity to praise the courageous victim to report the incident. I also appeal to the people to report such unethical and immoral activities to the police,” Salle said.

PPC Salle commended his police officers for apprehending and arresting suspects whilst maintaining law and order issues in the province.