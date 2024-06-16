PNG lose to Fiji 5-1

PNG forward, Tommy Semmy was working hard up front for Warren Moon’s side, but they struggled for much of the opening 45 minutes to truly test Isikeli Sevanaia in the Fiji goal. Fiji was a better side in attack and defence disallowing PNG many opportunities.

Less than two minutes were on the clock when the deadlock was broken. The pacey Fijian Nabil Begg drove at the heart of the Papua New Guinea defense before lashing his effort high into the net, beyond the grasp of goalkeeper Ronald Warisan.

At half time Fiji 2 and PNG 0. In the second half, Fiji returned fired up as they continued to dominate the field in all departments. Fiji finally stamped their foot to claim victory with three more goals.

In the final moments of the game, Papua New Guinea, determined to spoil Fiji’s clean sheet, capitalised on their chances. A beautiful ball from Lee-Navu Faunt found Sammy slotting the ball low into the bottom right corner for PNG’s only goal.

Meantime, Tahiti has secured a crucial 2-0 win in their opening match against Samoa. There was a notable drop in pace and intensity in the second half in the hot and humid conditions.

Tahiti pushed to add to their two-goal cushion but were unable to seriously test the Samoan goal.

The victory gives Tahiti the perfect start to their campaign, whilst Samoa will look to rebound on match day two on Wednesday when they face co-hosts Fiji.