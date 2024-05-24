Kot happy with training routine

According to PNG international and Hunters utility back rower/ centre Benji Kot, some tweak and adjustment to the team’s training routine, has brought back some balance, between workouts and rest days, for the body to recover and refresh their mindset for game day.

Hunters centre Benji Kot has attributed the Hunters current winning form to a change of attitude and mindset brought about by certain adjustment done to the team’s training program over the past three weeks, with some consideration of player recovery , especially after a heavy training session.

At Tuesday’s training session, the Hunters stalwart centre spoke confidently about the energy and new vibe among the playing group.

Kot said as a tight group, they have good team bondage and always sticking to what works for them especially in effort areas to maintain consistency and be better in their next game.

The Western Highlands man is ready to rip in again when the Hunters take on Mackay Cutters this weekend in Round 11 of the QRL Host Plus Cup. Kot admitted he’s really trimmed down and feeling good and a lot fitter now then he was back at the start of the new season, when he was carrying access weight. He’s now back to 95 kg.