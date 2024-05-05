Muthuvel Recognized with Civilian Award

This accolade, India's fourth highest civilian honour, celebrates his remarkable contributions to public affairs and pioneering efforts to foster stronger ties between India and the Pacific region.

Governor Muthuvel's distinguished achievement stands out as he joins a select group of 104 recipients of India's prestigious awards, marking a significant milestone for him and Papua New Guinea. Among these recipients, he is one of only two foreigners to receive this honour.

His exceptional leadership and dedication to advancing cooperation between India and the Pacific region have been acknowledged with this esteemed recognition.

Scheduled to receive the Padma Shri later this month in New Delhi, India, Governor Muthuvel will be among former presidents, judges, activists, artists, and spiritual leaders who have been honoured with this prestigious award.

Governor Muthuvel's consistent reelection since 2012 underscores his unwavering commitment to serving his people, evident in his notable contributions as both a legislator and minister. His past accolades include the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman conferred upon him by the President of India in 2014.

Upon his return to the country on Thursday, May 2nd, Governor Muthuvel was warmly received by Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani and senior Public Servants from West New Britain.

He later received a warm welcome in Hoskins, where Provincial Assembly Members, Provincial Management Team members, and the community greeted him with Pasin West hospitality. The governor also inspected a joint Police and Correction Services Guard of honour and attended a state dinner held in his honour.

District Administrators, starting with Melchior Babo of Talasea District, extended their congratulations to Governor Muthuvel, presenting him with traditional gifts symbolizing high esteem from the Talasea people.

This gesture of appreciation was followed by similar gestures from Kandrian Gloucester District and Nakanai District, emphasizing the widespread recognition and respect for Governor Muthuvel's achievements and leadership.