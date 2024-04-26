Capital Rugby Union Launches Season 2024

The 2024 rugby season is looking promising with players ready to rock and corporate sponsors lending their support to teams participating in the competition.

President Kori Chan is excited to see what the season can bring following a successful tournament last year, 2023, as he works hard to develop and promote the sport and increase participation.

Chan said: “CRU remains steadfast in its mission to increase participation and awareness of rugby union while fostering a culture of inclusivity and sportsmanship within the community.”

“At the heart of CRU's commitment lies its dedication to our community, with initiatives aimed at building strong and progressive communities through the sport.”

Chan further said all the teams participating in the competition have secured corporate sponsorship that is a positive indication that Capital Rugby Union is heading in right direction.

He added that as the largest and oldest provincial rugby union body in Papua New Guinea, established in 1960s, CRU stands as a shining beacon of sporting prowess, community engagement, and inclusivity.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday, 27 April with Under 20s game at 9:20 am. Premier division matches start at 1:00 pm in the afternoon.

All the rugby fans are urged to head to Bava Park, Port Moresby, to enjoy the rugby weekend as the 2024 season returns to actions.