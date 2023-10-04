 

Iduhu calls for agreement between KCH and LOs

19:30, October 4, 2023
Member for Hiri-Koiari Keith Iduhu wants Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) to sign an agreement with the Koiari landowners to ensure there is transparency and accountability in the payment of royalty to landowners.

He said this is to ensure the landowners do not hold the city at ransom by issuing demands for payments and shutting down water and power.

Iduhu raised this after the landowners of Koiari shut down power and water to the city yesterday and demanded their K15 million overdue payment from the government yesterday.

“KCH must look for a way forward so you (the landowners) can sign a real agreement to ensure this must not happen again,” he said.

“I have communicated that and received assurance from the Minister for State Enterprise and the Prime Minister to make this statement on the floor of government,” Iduhu said.

Meanwhile, he apologized to Port Moresby residents, businesses and visitors over the unfortunate situation that caused a lot of angst. 

