No names for Saroa voters

A polling booth was set up in the centre of the village for transparency. However, some eligible voters could not find their names on the common roll to cast their votes.

The wife of a Revival Church Pastor, Orefa Roger, shared that she was able to vote, but her daughter and aunt could not.

"I think the issue regarding polling here is the update of the common roll. I voted for the leader I want, but my daughter and aunt's names are not on the list so (they were) sent back,” said Roger.

Saroa Village Counsellor Koroa Koroa confirmed that some voters could not find their names in the common roll book, and this is the main issue for them at the moment.