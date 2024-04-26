School receives solar lamps

On April 22, 2024, fifty students and 16 teachers at the primary school were given solar lamps in their need to do well academically and as a means of providing a more conducive learning environment.

The Papua LNG Zero Net Deforestation (ZND) Project has been operating in Central Province in partnership with the Papua New Guinea Forest Authority, for the past two and a half years and this presentation of solar lamps is an example of the ongoing support to the communities.

TotalEnergies Business, Renewables and Carbon Neutrality Director Abdul Malik, while encouraging the students in their pursuit of knowledge, recognised the significance of this year in preparation of their upcoming final exams. He hoped that the One sunshine lamps would allow for longer study periods.

Head teacher Margaret Apelis, in appreciation for the contribution, pointed out that the solar lights will not only help the students perform better academically but will also be beneficial to their families as well.

Key community leaders including the Varagadi Clan Chief, the ILG Chairman, Parish priest, parents, teachers and representatives from Papua LNG, witnessed the event.