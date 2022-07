These are the results after the first two counts for Manus Regional first five:

Charlie Benjamin leads - 276 George Sikin - 126 James Kiele – 111 Kepo Pomat - 57 David Aussel - 36

Counts for the Manus Open seat first five:

Leslie Roai - 348 Job Pomat – 260 Dr. Peter Petsul – 45 Rodney Pokapin – 23 Ronny Knight – 23

Day two of the counting is underway with ballot papers from the Balopa LLG.