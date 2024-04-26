Challenges in PNG's Voter Enrollment

According to Sinai, traditional methods of voter enrollment, which rely heavily on field officers collecting data, are proving ineffective due to unreliable information from community leaders and locals. This has raised concerns about the integrity and credibility of the electoral roll.

Sinai revealed these issues during an update on the ward electoral roll preparation for the 2024 Local Level Government (LLG) Elections, currently underway in 22 provinces.

He emphasized the necessity of rigorous training for LLG coordinators and ward enrollment agents, stressing that accurate voter rolls are crucial for fair elections and that new voter enrollment is now active.

The commissioner also announced the implementation of a clan-based roll system aimed at reducing fraud and ensuring transparency in voter registration. He urged citizens to actively participate and provide honest data to support the creation of a trustworthy electoral roll.

Moreover, Sinai called for coordination with other governmental bodies like the National Statistical Office and the National Civil Registry to avoid overlap and confusion during voter registration and other field activities.

This coordination is aimed at streamlining efforts and clarifying roles, enhancing the overall efficiency of the process as the country prepares for the upcoming elections.