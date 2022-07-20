Hiri-Koiari Count 3 Update

The progressive tally as of midday today is:

Andrew Moi – 751 Keith Iduhu (New Generation Party) – 477 Mathias Jack (Independent Candidate) – 362 Gabriel Nicholas (PNG National Party) – 227 Willie Kaeaka (Independent Candidate) – 54

For Central Regional- counting for Hiri-Koiari is:

James Enage (Independent Candidate) – 1,257 Robert Agarobe (Pangu Pati) – 589 Rufina Peter (Trust PNG Party) Boe Eno Daera (Our Development Party) – 29 Philomena Kassman (Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party) – 11.

Hiri-Koiari officials had a slow count for today and will continue tomorrow so as for Kairuku electorate at the Murray Barracks.