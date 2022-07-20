Hiri-Koiari Count 3 Update

The progressive tally as of midday today is:
- Andrew Moi – 751
- Keith Iduhu (New Generation Party) – 477
- Mathias Jack (Independent Candidate) – 362
- Gabriel Nicholas (PNG National Party) – 227
- Willie Kaeaka (Independent Candidate) – 54
For Central Regional- counting for Hiri-Koiari is:
- James Enage (Independent Candidate) – 1,257
- Robert Agarobe (Pangu Pati) – 589
- Rufina Peter (Trust PNG Party)
- Boe Eno Daera (Our Development Party) – 29
- Philomena Kassman (Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party) – 11.
Hiri-Koiari officials had a slow count for today and will continue tomorrow so as for Kairuku electorate at the Murray Barracks.