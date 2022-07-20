 

Hiri-Koiari Count 3 Update

BY: Jasmine Iru
17:37, July 20, 2022
Hiri-Koiari officials had a slow count today and will continue tomorrow.

The progressive tally as of midday today is:

  1. Andrew Moi – 751
  2. Keith Iduhu (New Generation Party) – 477
  3. Mathias Jack (Independent Candidate) – 362
  4. Gabriel Nicholas (PNG National Party) – 227
  5. Willie Kaeaka (Independent Candidate) – 54

For Central Regional- counting for Hiri-Koiari is:

  1. James Enage (Independent Candidate) – 1,257
  2. Robert Agarobe (Pangu Pati) – 589
  3. Rufina Peter (Trust PNG Party)
  4. Boe Eno Daera (Our Development Party) – 29
  5. Philomena Kassman (Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party) – 11.

 

Hiri-Koiari officials had a slow count for today and will continue tomorrow so as for Kairuku electorate at the Murray Barracks.

