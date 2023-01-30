Stolen vehicles recovered

Police reported that they were recovered on the same day and in good condition. Police patrol units recovered one at Gerehu and the other at Konebodu.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika also urged the public to be more security conscious when moving about the city.

"Sooner there will be a technology that will be established in the entire city that will enhance police performance. Otherwise I take my hat for every individual member for the resilience in this critical time," Sika said.

According to Constable Victor Siapari from Fox 200 Alpha, the vehicle stolen at Gerehu was a Black Volvo. The car was taken at 6pm and recovered an hour later.

The vehicle stolen at Konedobu, was recovered at Ela Makana by police officers doing motorist patrol. The owner of the vehicle was parked on the side of the road when he was approached by gun men, who took away his keys and left him stranded as they drove away with his car.