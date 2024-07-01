Niningi, Pomat given 14 days to file

Presiding Judge Justice Derek Hartshorn this morning truncated that order 4, Rule 25 of the Court Rules gives the interveners, which is the Speaker of Parliament Job Pomat and Attorney General Pila Niningi, 14 days to serve their statement.

Hartshorn told the interveners they have until Thursday 11 July to file and serve their response, while the Leader of Opposition Douglas Tomuriesa has until Thursday, 18 July to file his reply. The Court made this order after the five-men Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika on Friday, 28 June, 2024 agreed that Tomuriesa had standing to apply under section 18 (1) of the Constitution.

This means that the case now proceeds to the substantive hearing of the Section 18 Special Reference case where the opposition is seeking the court's interpretation of certain provisions of the constitution, particularly the parts of the constitution that deal with the motion on the VONC.

The matter returns next Friday 19 July, 2-24 for further directions.