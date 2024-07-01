NEC approves new sugar project in Abau

The Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru announced this in a press conference in Port Moresby yesterday.

Maru said the National Executive Council has approved for Cocoland Sugar Development Project in Abau, to be developed as a Special Economic Zone. He said the project will be spearheaded by reputable Thai company Yaosoeng Sugar and Cane Limited.

“The proposal is for a 40,000-hectare sugar farm, processing mill, and a power plant. The plantation will produce three million tons of sugar annually with the target market to be PNG and Indonesia.

“We are looking forward to this project to not only develop a township but also create over 20,000 jobs and significant business opportunities for the landowners who will be planting sugarcanes as out-growers and supplying the sugar mile,” he said.

Maru said the implementation of this project is timely due to Ramu Sugar Limited currently having less capacity to produce enough sugar to meet domestic demand. The minister added that the project will also deliver a power project of 45 megawatts that will be used for the sugar mill. The rest of it (20 megawatts) will be sold to PNG Power Limited to provide cheap and reliable power in Abau District.