The top four teams battled it out to secure the top 2 spots for the Grand Final. There was a number of super close games across the divisions.

Next weekend games will hold final dry-runs. A meeting will be held after this weekend’s games with representatives of teams who are in the grand final.

On February 19th, the competition will have the Top 4 Playoff with two minor finals, and 25th February the Top 2 go head to head in the grand finale.