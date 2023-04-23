Unleaded Petrol back in supply

According a media statement, re-fuelling commenced at all PUMA Energy locations covering Port Moresby since midday yesterday.

PUMA Energy Country Manager, Hulala Tokome said: “While there were circumstances out of our control (weather related in Australia), it is vital that we manage any situation. Our team has done this, minimising disruptions to all our valued customers.”

“As soon as the re-fuelling ship arrived at the port, our team moved efficiently and effectively to get the unleaded petrol off the ship and into re-fuelling vehicles. They have achieved a re-fuelling plan across Port Moresby one day ahead of schedule.

“I can 100% confirm that all unleaded fuel rationing across PUMA Energy locations in Port Moresby will be removed with normal supply resuming by the morning of Sunday, 23rd April.

“I applaud our PUMA Energy Teams' swift action to rectify this situation, and I thank all of Port Moresby for their patience and understanding,” Mr. Tokome said.