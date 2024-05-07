Contractor acknowledged

He said this when applauding JV PNG Investment Constructions for the quality work on Erica St, along Milfordhaven Road.

JV PNG Investment Constructions had to do reconstruction work on failed sections of the Butibam-Malahang road after the public raised concerns in February this year.

The road was opened in 2022 but after commuters pointed out the issue, the Department of Works and Highways conducted an investigation and assessment on the failed sections, and responded by getting the contractor to resolve the issue at its own cost.

DPM Rosso, when acknowledging the contractor and Works for addressing the issue promptly, said: “So, in what is called ‘defects liability period’, they did it at no cost to government. They said something went wrong and we will fix it. They did not submit another invoice to the government.

“A lot of people have commented and asked, ‘how can you do it twice or three times?’ Most of these people are not aware of what is called a ‘contract’. A contract has a defects liability period for 12 months or so. So, if anything goes wrong, the contractor will fix it.”

He clarified that the cracks appeared because the process was rushed.

“It wasn’t really the contractor’s fault, to be honest,” the DPM stated. “You know, people suffer for 40 years from potholes but when roadworks start, they are impatient and want the road to be opened immediately. It’s difficult to satisfy the public.

“When they opened that road, it wasn’t within the 28-day curing period. They opened it within six or seven days.”

Rosso commended JVPNG’s managing director, John Bangkok and his staff for their efforts, and voiced his confidence in their workmanship.