Waria River bursts banks, houses submerged

Huon Gulf district education manager, Sam Geseng, outlined that the Morobe Technical High School, Toyare Primary School and Popoe Primary School are badly affected after the 24-hour deluge, which started on Friday night.

By the early hours of Saturday monring, food gardens were underwater, including water sources in most of the villages, from Owazi down to Kobo Maus Waria.

Community leader, Ewa Ososo, is calling on the Morobe Provincial Disaster Centre and the provincial government to aid his people, who have no way of getting food and potable water.

“The preliminary situation is serious, with food shortage as food gardens are badly affected and people in these villages are moving to higher grounds.”

The Morobe Technical High School has reported that the school's grounds and buildings are covered in debris and mud.

“It’s very hard to do physical assessment on the ground.”

The school stressed on the need for aerial surveillance to assess the extent of damages before a decision is made regarding classes for students.

At Toyare Primary School, teachers' houses are knee-deep in water as well, with teachers using classrooms to cook and sleep.