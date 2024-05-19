Amnesty Bill Payments Partnership Announced

The pilot program launched at 9 Mile, Morobe Block, Port Moresby, marks a significant step towards convenient bill payment solutions.

PPL has opened a corporate account with MiBank, incurring no setup cost. This partnership is expected to enhance bill collection through MiBank’s network of over 250 agents across PNG. Customers can now pay their bills via MiBank agents, who will credit PPL’s account in real time.

Since its launch in 2022, the PPL Amnesty Initiative has registered around 50,000 illegal electricity consumers, collecting over K800,000 from 22,000 consumers. This new payment system addresses the inefficiency of cash payments at PPL offices, making bill payments more accessible and efficient.

The partnership aims to roll out across Port Moresby and other centres, facilitating easier bill payments and supporting PPL’s revenue collection goals. PPL appreciates the support from the USAID-PEP Team and encourages consumers to continue paying their monthly bills to sustain electricity services.