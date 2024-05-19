Tega Primary Secures Education Grant

The promotion, aimed at fostering educational and community engagement, culminated in a draw held today in Mt. Hagen.

This annual event, endorsed by the Department of Education, encourages schools to become more self-sufficient. The school that collects the highest number of valid entries in each region wins a K44,000 Smart Start School Grant. Additionally, individual participants have a chance to win one of 1,000 consolation prizes valued at K50 each. This year's promotion, which ran from February to April, attracted over 40,000 entries nationwide.

In the Highlands Region, Tega Primary School collected over 2,500 valid entries, surpassing 55 other schools to secure the grant. Kwinkya Primary School and Holy Trinity Primary School, both in Mt. Hagen, followed closely in second and third place, respectively.

The draw for consolation prizes for individual winners from the Southern region also took place today, with entries brought to Mt. Hagen for the event.

Paradise Foods Limited expressed its gratitude to all the participating schools, students, and communities for their enthusiastic involvement, contributing to the success of the 2024 Smart Start School Promotion.