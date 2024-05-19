Barras steps up to challenge

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup co-hosted by West Indies and USA has attracted 20 countries. Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on 30 June.

The tournament will commence on 2 June with co-hosts USA taking on neighbours Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

PNG meets a highly competent West Indies side, but the Barras are set to give their best. PNG is slotted in a tough Pool C alongside the West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and New Zealand.

Former Zimbabwe captain and wicketkeeper, Tatenda Taibu, is not new to the World Cup scene and leads the Barramundis team with confidence. He believes in the PNG team and is happy to lead for the first time as PNG coach to the World Cup.

Taibu says he has prepared his team well, good play and teamwork are necessary to do well in this competitive world cricket tournament.

“I have coached Barramundis on 19 occasions in preparation for the World Cup, and we have won 11 of those. We had a pretty good success rate ranging around 60-70 percent. So we have been okay, and I look forward to this outing – this is my first World Cup with the Barramundis.

“I am very confident about how the players have been performing and our preparations so far. I am looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.”