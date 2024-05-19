BeLit Roadshow launched

About two years ago, Digicel Foundation’s education program began televising BeLit; a three hour long educational segment, on TVWAN. The flagship program is aimed at utilizing digital platforms to enhance and make education accessible to all.

Digicel PNG Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian emphasized that the production of the show was because of a need identified by stakeholders especially the Department of Education.

“Students struggled with mathematics and science subjects. So, we worked together with Jubilee Secondary School, the teachers there, and several other high school teachers in NCD to put together this show. The show contains model lessons that are 10-15 minutes long for all different units and lessons for each of the weeks in the academic year.

“We are now at KilaKila Secondary School launching our first ever roadshow, the aim of the roadshow is to help promote the BeLit channel amongst Secondary schools and to spread awareness and how they can access it, particularly via the Digicel app called Bip.”

Sasingian shared that the foundation is proud to work with partner schools in NCD to host the roadshow. Schools like KilaKila Secondary are recipients of BeLit Computer labs donated by the Digicel PNG Foundation, as part of their drive to increase digital literacy amongst the youths of Port Moresby and PNG as a whole.

To keep the hype going, the event was hosted by Nelson Kokoa and the team from Arts Activism PNG. There were performances by students from Kila Kila Secondary School, fun math quizzes for the students, and prizes.

“I want to give gratitude to the Digicel Foundation for helping us with this BeLit program, it is very helpful. As a student I want to say thank you because now we can not only learn in school but at home as well,” said KilaKila Secondary School student, Gweneth Loko.

According to the foundation, this is the beginning of their roadshows to many more high schools, starting with their partner schools in the Nation’s Capital. Through the roadshows, they aim to promote the BeLit channel among secondary schools and to spread awareness on the programs which includes their locally produced math show called 'Numbers World'.