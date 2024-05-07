Mt Hagen Eagles captain banned

This decision comes after a full review by the PNGNRLC of the Round 4 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup match between the Mt Hagen Eagles and Gas Resources Central Dabaris in Minj on Saturday.

The match referee, Bonny Bin has also been penalised; the PNGNRLC admitted that the referee was incorrect in changing his decision late in the match.

The referee originally sent Eagles captain, Andrew into the sin bin for swearing at him. Andrew refused to leave the field. After almost a two-minute delay the referee decided to place the player on report and continue the game with Andrew remaining on the field.

The match ended in an 18-all draw.

Tony Archer, General Manager of Pathways and Performance, admitted the mistake yesterday, Monday, May 6.

“As with all matches in the competition, we conduct a full review of the game. It is disappointing that this incident occurred in the match,” stated Archer in a media statement.

He stated that the actions of the referee, the player, and some officials involved were not what is expected in the game.

“Respecting the decision of a match referee and the correct application of the rules of the game from a referee is essential. We are driving hard in improving the professionalism of our game and to have this incident occur is unfortunate and not to the standards we require.”

Archer added: “I know how hard the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup match officials’ squad are working and from what I have seen in the first four rounds, their performances are getting better each week. They also know they need to be accountable and responsible for their performances. Despite being dropped I have every confidence that Bonny will go back, work hard, and force his way back.”

Further investigations into the actions of the club, their officials, and game day staff are continuing.