Paita Nominated As Alternate PM

Governor for West New Britain, Sasindran Muthuvel confirmed the announcement with this newsroom this afternoon.

With a night to go before Parliament sits on Tuesday, May 28th at 2pm, the Opposition is adamant to submit the motion of Vote of No Confidence against Prime Minister James Marape.

With Minister for Mining, Muguwa Dilu, MP for Okapa, Saki Soloma and MP for Moresby Northeast, John Kaupa moving back to the Loloata camp (Government side).

The Sanctuary faction still maintains that they have the numbers to topple the Government of the day, come a Vote of No confidence.